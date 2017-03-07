Obituaries: Mildred Pilarski

Mildred (Czapla) Pilarski, 87, died on Saturday, March 4 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Wallace Pilarski.

She was born in Clifton Heights, Pa. on Feb. 20, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Matusz) Czapla.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Pilarski of Bristol, Cliff Pilarski of Wolcott, and Steven Pilarski of Terryville; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Janelle, Dylan, Devan, Cameron, Caidan, Analise, Olivia, Julia, and Spencer; a great grandchild, Patrick; her sister, Stephanie Dulka of East Hartford; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Czapla.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington is handling arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to: Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786.

