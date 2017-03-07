Police blotter for March 10

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 5:

Jonathan M. Dowjat, 33, of 186 S. Washington, 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, second degree assault, second degree threatening, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, carrying a weapon in the vehicle, throwing objects at a motor vehicle, motor vehicle used to harass or intimidate, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Elizabeth P. Lacasse, 33, of 70 Northampton Ln., 2B, Plainville, was arrested on March 1 for criminal violation of a protective order, second degree breach of peace, and disorderly conduct.

Daniel R. Bishop, 47, of 70 Northampton Ln., 2B, Plainville, was arrested on March 1 for criminal violation of a protective order, second degree breach of peace, and disorderly conduct.

Lauren A. Poppel, 26, of 4 Tillage Ct., Plainville, was arrested on March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Ana F. Aquino, 22, of 550 Darling St., Unit 39C, Southington, was arrested on March 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Cole R. Criniti, 28, of 417 Stockbridge Corn, Alton, N.H., was arrested on March 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.