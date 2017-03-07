Rep. Petit reads at Wheeler

On Thursday, March 2, State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) paid a visit to Wheeler Elementary School in Plainville to participate in Read Across America Day.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Petit joined in the nationwide celebration by reading to the first grade students in Mrs. McConachie’s class.

“It was a pleasure to participate in the Read Across America celebration at Wheeler Elementary School,” said Petit in a press release. “What a fun morning spent with such bright and energetic students. I believe in the importance of reading as an integral part of a student’s learning and development and I am proud to support this great event.”

Earlier in the morning, Petit participated in reading events at Gaffney Elementary and DiLoreto Magnet Schools in New Britain.