Connecticut lawmakers consider banning ‘conversion therapy’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation that would ban any licensed professional from engaging in “conversion therapy,” a practice that attempts to change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit the practice involving a person under the age of 18.

Other states, including Rhode Island and New Mexico, are considering similar legislation this session.

Proponents of the bill, who contend the practice is harmful to young people, are planning a news conference before the public hearing.

Speakers include Robin McHaelen, the executive director of True Colors, a nonprofit organization that works to help LGBT youth. People who have experienced “conversion therapy” are also expected to be on hand.