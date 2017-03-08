Miscellaneous listings, starting March 10

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

‘THEM.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” On film, not video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. All ages. Refreshments.

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with old and new friends. Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. (860) 582-8229.

COLLEGE PLANNING CONFERENCE. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area high school students are welcome to tour the campus and learn more about the Tunxis degree programs, financial aid and scholarships, transfer opportunities, and how to succeed in college. Faculty and students will be available to answer questions. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. (860) 773-1490. tx-admissions@tunxis.edu

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATION SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@Wheelerclinic.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

OTHER

SOCIAL MEDIA AND YOUR PERSONAL BRAND. 10 a.m. Covers profile mistakes to avoid in your profile and how to create a successful online presence that enhances your own brand. Tunxis Community College, 700 Building, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Register. skapros@tunxis.edu

PLAINVILLE

COLLEGE PLANNING NIGHT. 6:30 p.m. For Plainville High School juniors and their parents/ guardians as well as underclassmen. Hosted by the Plainville High School Counseling Department. Admissions counselor from University of Connecticut and a PHS alumni panel will be available to answer questions. Plainville High School Choir Room (403), Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. (860) 793-3220, ext. 350.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. 6:30 p.m. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Participants can bring their own if desired. Peter F. Chase Auditorium, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Plainville Library.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Wear your green for St. Patrick’s Day. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Pre-register. Adults only. $5. When mailing requests, write Color Craze on the outside of the envelope. Mail to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309. In case of inclement weather, check website or call society.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN 2017 GRAD PARTY FUND RAISER. For Bristol Central High School. Leave Bristol Central upper parking lot at 4 p.m. Leave Mohegan Sun at 11:15 p.m. $35 per person (21-plus) includes round trip bus transportation, $15 toward food/or free buffet, and $10 bet match. 50/50 raffle held on the way to the casino. Make checks payable to BCHS Grad Party 2017. reeddoreen@yahoo.com, (860) 302-3337.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. Go for walk and after for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PLAINVILLE

MARCH MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. Film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by M.L. Stedman about a lighthouse keeper and his wife who raise a baby they rescued from a drifting row boat in Western Australia. Plainville Public Library auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

SWAN DAY CT. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Music, art, burlesque, vendors. Live paiting. Trinity-on-Main, Main Street, New Britain. 18-plus or all ages if accompanied by an adult. $18 online www.showclix.com/event/SWANDAYCT2017. $20 at the door. TrinityonMain.org, Facebook.com/SWANDAY

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entries can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru MARCH 31

PLAINVILLE

SNAPPY SENIORS MARCH EXHIBIT. Amateur photographers of various levels. “Food and Flowers.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

NOW thru APRIL 13

OTHER

‘EARTH, FIRE, WATE, AIR: ELEMENTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE.’ Exhibit about climate change in a juxtaposition and intermingling of art and science. Central Connecticut State University Art Gallery, S.T. Chen Fine Arts Center of Maloney Hall, New Britain.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

‘NEW PAINTINGS AND SELECT PHOTOGRAPHIC PORTRAITS,’ AN EXHIBITION BY MICHAEL SUNDRA. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Galler, Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Tunxis.edu

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

WENDELL COPELAND OF PLAINVILLE. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.