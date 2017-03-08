Senior listings, starting March 10

MARCH 11, 25

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. mulberrygardens.org

MONDAY, MARCH 13

BRISTOL

ATTORNEY STEPHEN ALLAIRE OF ALLAIRE ELDER LAW WILL SPEAK. 2 p.m. Sponsored Advocates for Bristol Seniors. VA benefits; home care for loved ones, the preservation of assets, future long-term care needs, Connecticut Homecare Program for Elders; changes in Medicaid; powers of attorney; living will; HIPAA forms; residential housing options; dementia; hospice; community resources. There will be opportunity for questions. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Free. Reservations necessary. Refreshments. (860) 584-7895.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD PRESSURE CLINICS. 11 a.m. to noon. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Sponsored by The Summit of Plantsville. No appointment necessary.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

SOUTHINGTON

LEARN HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. Register. (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.