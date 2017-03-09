Creativity’s role in strengthening mind to be explored by TRIAD April 18

The West Central Connecticut TRIAD will hold its fifth annual free conference on Tuesday, April 18, at the Plainville Senior Center at 200 East St. Seniors from Bristol, Burlington, Plainville and Plymouth are invited and encouraged to attend. The theme of this year’s conference is “Cognition & Creativity.” Participants will be exploring ways that creativity, the arts and lifelong learning strengthen the mind and lead to a more inspired, purposeful life.

This conference is an event to promote healthy living and healthy aging and will feature key-note speakers Dr. Margarita Reyes, Geriatric Medicine at Bristol Hospital; and Thomas Hayden, Director of Humanities, the Alzheimer’s Resource Center. There will be interactive demonstrations, activities and more!

The day of the conference, registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

RSVP by calling Liz Hill at the United Way of West Central CT at (860) 582-9559 x 406 or emailing ehill@uwwestcentralct.org

TRIAD brings together law enforcement, older adults, and social, business and community organizations to address the health and safety needs of older adults.

The West Central Connecticut TRIAD strives to strengthen community partnerships that help to improve the quality of life, health and safety of older residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville and Plymouth/Terryville.

TRIAD is brought to you by the United Way of West Central Connecticut in partnership with its local towns and cities, police departments and senior centers, along with the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Resource Center; Amberwoods of Farmington; Bristol Hospital; Bristol Housing Authority; Catholic Charities; Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Countryside Manor of Bristol; Hospital of Central CT; Main Street Community Foundation; North Central Area Agency on Aging (NCAAA); People’s Bank; Refuse to be a Victim; The Pines of Bristol; Thomaston Savings Bank; Village Green of Bristol; Wheeler Clinic.