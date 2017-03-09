Obituary: Marcia Ann (Muszynski) Genatowski, 72

Marcia Ann (Muszynski) Genatowski, resident of Owasso, Okla., passed from this life on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the age of 72 years.

Marcia was born January 11, 1945 in New Britain, CT to Michael and Helen (Zionce) Muszynski. She was raised and received her education in Connecticut. On November 16, 1963, Marcia and Herbert James Genatowski were united in marriage in Cheshire, CT. To this union, three children were born. Marcia and Herb made their home first in CT before moving to Oklahoma, Illinois and West Virginia, before returning to Oklahoma in 1980.

Marcia was of the catholic faith and attended Saint Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. She had worked as an accounts payable analyst for both Phillips Petroleum and Enterprise Car Rental prior to retirement. In her spare time, Marcia enjoyed coloring, puzzles, reading, gardening and a variety of Disney characters and memorabilia.

Those that survive and hold many cherished memories are her husband Herb; children — Michele Hefner and husband Bobby of Chelsea, OK, Susan Kerr of Owasso and Diane Shaffer and husband Chris of Morgantown, WV. Also surviving are two sisters — Frances Deschesnes of Springvale, PA and Barbara Modica of Plainville, CT; as well as her four grandchildren Lauren, Nathan, Tyler and Max. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Shirley Sorbello.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the sanctuary of Saint Henry Catholic Church, Owasso, with Father Matt LaChance as the officiant. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Thursday evening at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso from 6 to 8 PM. Cremation will follow the services and her ashes will be interred at a later date in Connecticut.

The family has entrusted Mowery Funeral Service with the arrangements and services.