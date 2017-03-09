Rep. Petit reads at Toffolon

PLAINVILLE –On Friday, March 3, State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) paid a visit to Toffolon Elementary School in Plainville to participate in their reading program, “One Book, One Community.”

As national celebrations took place to honor Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Petit joined Toffolon students, teachers, and administrators in their school festivities by taking part in the school-wide assembly for the reading program, “One Book, One Community.”

“I was thrilled to participate in the reading assembly celebration at Toffolon Elementary School,” said Petit in a press release from House Republicans in Hartford. “I enjoyed speaking with the students and answering their questions, and taking part in the reader’s theater. The ‘One Book, One Community’ reading program is a fantastic initiative to encourage and inspire the students to be avid readers. I applaud the administrators, teachers, and staff for the great work they do with the students and I am proud to support this event.”

All Toffolon students are reading the same book, “White Fur Flying” by Patricia MacLachlan. The assembly featured a student interview by Adrianna Mills with Petit, followed by a “Reader’s Theater” read aloud of chapter one from the book, featuring Petit as the narrator.

Earlier that week, Petit participated in reading events at Gaffney Elementary and DiLoreto Magnet Schools in New Britain, and Wheeler Elementary School in Plainville.