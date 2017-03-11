Obituaries: Nicholas Palmere

Nicholas Palmere, 73, of Plainville, formerly of New Britain, passed away surrounded by his family after a brief illness on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Born and raised in New Britain, he was one of six children to the late Nicholas and Irene (Moran) Palmere. He attended local schools, and worked for more than 30 years for the City of New Britain, retiring from Public Works in 1990. He settled in Plainville 25 years ago, where he leaves many friends, especially his second family at the Blue Plate Restaurant. Affectionately known as “Tuna” to his close friends and family, he was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching football, going to the former Plainville Stadium with his family to watch the car races, and later, watching car racing on TV. He frequented the banks of the Farmington River, never missing an opening day of fishing, and was known for never turning down a card game. He lived his life on his own terms, and will be missed dearly leaving many cherished memories.