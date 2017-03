Children who will be 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2018 are eligible for kindergarten (full day program) in September 2017.

To obtain materials for kindergarten registration, please contact one of the following elementary schools, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Linden Street School: (860) 793-3270

Louis Toffolon School: (860) 793-3280

Frank T. Wheeler School: (860) 793-3290