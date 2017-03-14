Legislators meet with chamber reps

State Reps. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-Plainville), Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-Bristol), and Whit Betts (R-Bristol) welcomed Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce members to the State Capitol during the annual Connnecticut Business Day. The legislators, who were in session in the House Chamber, took a moment to meet with board chair Susan Sadecki, CEO Cindy Scoville, and several group members and introduced them on floor of the House of Representatives. Petit, Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato thanked the group for their advocacy on behalf of businesses in Connecticut, and encouraged them to continue to work with their legislators to focus on stimulating the economy, and removing the unnecessary barriers of unfunded mandates so that business can grow and create jobs.