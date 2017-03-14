Martin supports funding for military honor guards

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) voiced his support for a bill to restore funding for honor guards at military funerals and said he is working making the funding permanent, according to a press release from Senate Republicans.

As co-chairman of the legislature’s Veteran’s Affairs Committee, Martin said, according to the press release, he was deeply disturbed by Gov. Dannel Malloy’s actions to strip funding for the honor guard.

“Connecticut’s veterans put their lives on the line and sacrificed for our country’s freedoms,” Martin said, the press release reported. “It’s unconscionable that the state would deny them this last honor they so rightly deserve.”

Martin said this is the second year Malloy has tried to strip funding for honor guards at veterans’ funerals in the name of balancing the state budget, according to the press release.

“The state faces serious financial problems,” Martin said in the press release, “but I fail to see how cutting $326,000 from military funerals will bring our state back into the black. We can craft a responsible, balanced state budget and still provide our veterans with the honors they deserve.”

HB 7181, An Act Honoring Deceased Veterans, was the subject of a public hearing before the Veteran’s Committee on Feb. 28. The release reported that Martin said it was unanimously supported by veterans and veterans’ groups.

“After the sacrifices our veterans have made, they should not have to travel to Hartford every year to ask the state to fund the funeral honors they deserve,” he said, reported the news release.

Residents who wish to submit testimony in favor of the bill can send an email to vatestimony@cga.ct.gov and put Veteran’s Funerals in the subject line.