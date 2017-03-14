Obituaries: Lawrence Stewart Edelson

Lawrence (Larry) Stewart Edelson, 62, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 2, 2017, surrounded by his wife and children.

Larry grew up in Plainville, Connecticut. He graduated from Plainville High School, where he was an honor student, All-State swimmer, and member of the track team, and went on to graduate from Columbia University. He was an esteemed financial consultant, a Senior Editor for Weiss Resesearch, and one of the world’s foremost experts on gold and silver commodities. Larry traveled the world for business and pleasure, traveling extensively throughout Southeast Asia and Europe, and he had a passion for meeting people from different nations and learning about their cultures.

Larry leaves to celebrate his life his cherished, devoted, and loving family: his wife, Nong; his children Dr. Kari Edelson of Connecticut; Aaron Edelson, Kevin Edelson, Alex Edelson, and Megan Edelson, all of Florida; his sister Shereen Edelson of Connecticut, her husband Arnold Menchel and their children Robert and Eric Menchel; his brother Dr. David Edelson of Connecticut, his wife Susan, and their children Joshua Edelson with his wife Annie and daughter Emeline, Benjamin Edelson, and Jared Edelson. Larry also leaves many dear family members, including Sharon Tarr Edelson of Florida, Jack and Andrew Werblow of Connecticut, and Jerry and Susan Kessler of Massachusetts, and a host of friends and business colleagues. Larry was predeceased by his beloved parents Dr. Irving and Phyllis Edelson and cousins Suzanne and David Werblow.

A celebration of Larry’s life was held in Florida for Larry’s local family, friends, and business colleagues. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at the Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation, 55 Bushy Hill Road, Simsbury, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 6 p.m. Donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org), or to Make-A-Wish Connecticut (www.ct.wish.org).