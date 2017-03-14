PARC to hold Spring Dance April 1; late state Rep. Boukus to be honored

PARC, the non-profit that provides family centered services for people with developmental disabilities in central Connecticut, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the 2017 Spring Dance.

The event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. Cost is $50 per person or $29 per student or PARC member. The ticket includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine, and music by DJ David Robinson. There will also be the opportunity to win prizes.

PARC will present several honors including one in recognition of former state Rep. Elizabeth “Betty” Boukus, one of PARC’s biggest supporters who died in December 2016.

“Betty was one of our most enthusiastic supporters – helping us secure funding and attending our annual walkathons,” said Erica Donovan, PARC executive director. State Rep. Dr. William A. Petit Jr. will be presenting a proclamation or honorary certificate in her name.

John Sullivan Awards for years of dedicated community service will be presented to Rogers Orchards and Jane Mercure, a board member and one of the founders of PARC. This year, PARC is introducing the Star of the Year who will be member Maureen Mercure, a longtime member and daughter of Jane Mercure.

To buy Spring Dance tickets or for more information, call PARC at (860)747-0316 or visit the website www.parcdisabilitiesct.org.