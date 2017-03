The Transfer Station on Granger Lane will be open for the season on Saturday, April 1. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays only.

Plainville residents must show identification. There is a fee for disposal.

If you have any questions, call Public Works at (860)793-0221 ext. 208 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.