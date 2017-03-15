Dining listings, starting March 17

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS SPRING 2017 BUFFET BREAKFAST. 7 to 11:30 a.m. Buffet style breakfast. Southington Calendar House Senior Center, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Tickets at the door. $7 for adults. Children, $6. Under 6 eat free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

POTATO PANCAKE AND HOMEMADE SOUP SUPPER. 5 p.m. Potato pancakes and homemade soup. Held by the Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. $9 for adults, $5 for children. (860) 583-4242.

PLAINVILLE

2ND ANNUAL CRAFT BEER AND WINE TASTING FUNDRAISER. 7 to 10 p.m. Beverage tasting, light refreshments, music, door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 raffle and other activities. Hosted by the Woman’s Club of Plainville. Plainville VFW Hall, Northwest Dr., Plainville. $20. Available at the door or from club members. (860) 351-3010, phyllisr23@yahoo.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Matthews School. Menu is eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, and milk. K of C Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $7 per adults. Children under 6 years old eat free. Tickets available at K of C Hall or by calling Gil Martin at (860) 940-3847.