Miscellaneous listings, starting March 17

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Wear your green for St. Patrick’s Day. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Pre-register. Adults only. $5. When mailing requests, write Color Craze on the outside of the envelope. Mail to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol CT 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309. In case of inclement weather, check website or call society.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN 2017 GRAD PARTY FUND RAISER. For Bristol Central High School. Leave Bristol Central upper parking lot at 4 p.m. Leave Mohegan Sun at 11:15 p.m. $35 per person (21-plus) includes round trip bus transportation, $15 toward food/or free buffet, and $10 bet match. 50/50 raffle held on the way to the casino. Make checks payable to BCHS Grad Party 2017. reeddoreen@yahoo.com, (860) 302-3337.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

PLAINVILLE

CIRCLES. 2 p.m. Gathering to celebrate peace and love for all persons and creations. Collaboration between the Plainville Congregational Church and the Church of Our Saviour. Church of Our Saviour, 115 West Main St., Plainville.

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Farmington Canal Greenway, Mill Street, Southington. Go for walk and after for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

PLAINVILLE

GOLF CLINIC FOR ADULTS. 7 to 8:15 p.m. Runs for five weeks. Taught by Jack McConachie, a PGA professional at North Ridge Golf Club. First three classes at Wheeler School, last two at North Ridge. Covers fundamentals. Individual attention. (860) 747-6022.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

PLAINVILLE

‘CELEBRATING 300 YEARS OF CONNECTICUT’S REMARKABLE WOMEN.’ 7 p.m. Presented by the Plainville Historical Society. Representative from the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame will present an interactive multi-media program. Includes some well-known women such as Ella Grasso and Marian Anderson as well as some lesser known heroines such as Maria Sanchez and Barbara McClintock. See a panoramic view of some of the Hall of Fame’s 109 inductees from across all fields of endeavor, from politics and sports to the arts and sciences. Plainville Historic Center, 29 Pierce St., Plainville. Refreshments. Donations accepted to offset the evening expenses.

BRISTOL

MARCH SOCIAL: THE IRISH CULTURE AND ITS INFLUENCE ON BRISTOL’S HISTORY. 1 p.m. Taught by Tom Dickau, local historian. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

OTHER

AUTHORS SHERRY HORTON, SARAH NICHOLS WILL READ. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tunxis Room, 600 Building, Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Tunxis.edu.

PLAINVILLE

TRAIL MAGIC: THE GRANDMA GATEWOOD STORY. 7 p.m. A special showing of a film about the true story of Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, the first woman to solo through-hike the Appalachian Trail in 1955 at the age of 67. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

PLAINVILLE

PHS 2017. Benefits Plainville High School Project Graduation. 7 p.m. Plainville High School auditorium, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $6. (860) 712-5662.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

BRISTOL

A SPECIAL EVENING WITH MEDIUM JENNIFER SHACKFORD. Presented by Miss Forestville-Bristol Scholarship Organization. 6:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance gets a special reading. Faith in Angel, 1101 Farmington Ave., Berlin. $50. Make checks payable to Miss Forestville Scholarship Organization. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. Lubrico@sbcglobal.net.

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $12 for members, $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PLAINVILLE

MARCH MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. Film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by M.L. Stedman about a lighthouse keeper and his wife who raise a baby they rescued from a drifting row boat in Western Australia. Plainville Public Library auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

SWAN DAY CT. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Music, art, burlesque, vendors. Live paiting. Trinity-on-Main, Main Street, New Britain. 18-plus or all ages if accompanied by an adult. $18 online www.showclix.com/event/SWANDAYCT2017. $20 at the door. TrinityonMain.org, Facebook.com/SWANDAY

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entrees can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTORS COURSE. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Offered by Plainville Recreation Department Must be 16 years old. Learn how to become an American Red Cross Certified Learn to Swim Instructor Course. Plainville High School pool, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register. (860) 747-6022.

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING FUND RAISER. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 per person, which includes shoe rental, two hours of bowling, pizza and soda. (860) 796-9253.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru MARCH 31

PLAINVILLE

SNAPPY SENIORS MARCH EXHIBIT. Amateur photographers of various levels. “Food and Flowers.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

NOW thru APRIL 13

OTHER

‘EARTH, FIRE, WATER, AIR: ELEMENTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE.’ Exhibit about climate change in a juxtaposition and intermingling of art and science. Central Connecticut State University Art Gallery, S.T. Chen Fine Arts Center of Maloney Hall, New Britain.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

‘NEW PAINTINGS AND SELECT PHOTOGRAPHIC PORTRAITS,’ AN EXHIBITION BY MICHAEL SUNDRA. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Galler, Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Tunxis.edu

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

WENDELL COPELAND OF PLAINVILLE. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.