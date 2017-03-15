Plainville Senior Bowling results for March 13 announced

Plainville Senior Bowling results for the week of March 13 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-185

Top Male Bowler for the Week–Gil Theriault-211, Paul Bell-198

Ham Bone Club

Gil Theriault

Turkey Club

Peter Zeleniuk

Gil Theriault-2

Mary Jane Dumais

Richard Bushey

Bernice St Jean

Paul Bell

Carter Casida

Joe Terzini

Split Club

Frank Robinson-2

Helen Martinelli

Mary Jane Dumais

Dan Hurley-2

Shirley Hotchkiss

Jeff Harper

Sandy Waiksnoris

Richard Bushey

Elsia Senaldi-2

Mary Oakes

Tom Loiselle

Mart Ann Fredrickson

200 Club

Gil Theriault-212,211