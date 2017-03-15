Plainville Senior Bowling results for March 13 announced

Plainville Senior Bowling results for the week of March 13 were as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-185
Top Male Bowler for the Week–Gil Theriault-211, Paul Bell-198
Ham Bone Club
Gil Theriault
Turkey Club
Peter Zeleniuk
Gil Theriault-2
Mary Jane Dumais
Richard Bushey
Bernice St Jean
Paul Bell
Carter Casida
Joe Terzini
Split Club
Frank Robinson-2
Helen Martinelli
Mary Jane Dumais
Dan Hurley-2
Shirley Hotchkiss
Jeff Harper
Sandy Waiksnoris
Richard Bushey
Elsia Senaldi-2
Mary Oakes
Tom Loiselle
Mart Ann Fredrickson
200 Club
Gil Theriault-212,211