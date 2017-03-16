Penny Sale to be held by Rotary on April 8

The Rotary Club of Plainville announced its 43rd Annual Penny Sale will be held at Plainville High School on Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m..

The Penny Sale has been the Rotary Club’s signature fundraising event for more than 40 years. Participants in the Penny Sale can win various prizes throughout the evening. A single dollar buys a ticket, which provides 100 chances to win 100 prizes that are drawn during each of the sale events of the night. There are three separate sales events conducted during the evening, and more than 300 items are awarded. Further, there are special raffles and door prizes, which in previous years have included computers, flat screen HD TVs, and reclining chairs.

“We urge everyone to join us for this year’s Penny Sale,” said Jane Buden, president of the Rotary Club of Plainville in a press release. “There are contests and drawings for everyone – for kids, as well as adults. We hope you will bring your entire family to the high school on Saturday, April 8 to win some prizes and to help some important local charities and causes.”

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals donate items for the Penny Sale. Proceeds go to support college scholarships for deserving high school graduates and to fund several non-profits, including the Plainville Community Food Pantry and Fuel Bank, PARC, the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, and Project Graduation.

“The Rotary Club is grateful for all the donations and support that we receive each and every year,” added Buden, according to the press release. “Prior Penny Sales have been tremendous successes. We encourage you to join us at the high school on April 8 to help us make this year’s Penny Sale the best one yet.”