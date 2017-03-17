Music store joins bustling downtown

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Over the past four to six months, more activity has been brewing in downtown Plainville.

During that time, the town of Plainville welcomed furniture store, Refurnish and Naomi Martinez Studio—both located on Whiting Street. Flipping and Stones, which appeared on an episode of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, brought its “up-cycling” furniture pieces and handmade jewelry to East Main Street.

New businesses also did not shy away from West Main Street, which is now the home of an antiques consignment store and a vape shop.

Recently, a new music store made its way to downtown Plainville, and is in the process of opening soon.

Last week, the signs went up on Martel Music Store, located at 1 Whiting St.

When shopping around for the best property, store owner Corey Martel said the building had everything he was looking for. The space he is leasing was formerly occupied by CT Casualty Insurance Company.

“It’s very welcoming,” said Martel, adding that the storefront was attractive. “There’s a lot of foot traffic and automobile traffic. The sizing was perfect, and parking was easy.”

Martel Music not only will offer customers a shopping experience for all kinds of instruments, the store also will offer lessons and in-house instrument repairs.

Martel is aiming to have a soft opening of this store on March 20, with the hope of a grand opening in May.

“People want to feel it and have an experience being in a store, falling in love with that instrument again, and we’re here to help that,” said Martel, adding how Plainville’s central location and positive business climate were a good fit for his business.

For Martel, music runs in his blood. His grandfather, who played the drums, owned a music store in Fitchburg., Mass.

“I always admired that, and I thought it was a fun industry and really interesting,” said Martel. “He was a drummer. My father was a drummer. I attempted to play the drums, but found my place playing the guitar.”

Whether repairing instruments for customers or delving into the world of audio production, all of Martel’s job experiences eventually led him to open his own music store. When he previously managed another music store, Martel said he learned what the job would entail if he owned his own business.

“From early on, I was aware of music retail,” said Martel, who studied audio engineering and music business in school. “I learned, and I absorbed. I made a lot of contacts and a lot of friends. I felt like it was time to step out and do it on my own.”

Director of Planning and Economic Development Mark DeVoe said it is “truly gratifying” to see Martel choose to locate his music business in the heart downtown Plainville.

While more businesses are moving downtown, said DeVoe, there are still some great spaces within the heart of the downtown on Whiting Street, such as the former Fiore’s Restaurant, and on West Main Street just east of Town Hall. Available properties on East Main Street include the former Laska Law Office, which has been completely remodeled. In addition, three quarters of an acre of raw land is for sale at 78-80 East Main St., said DeVoe.

“We are not done. There’s always room for improvement, and we can’t find the right spot for everyone,” said DeVoe. “Nonetheless, we are experiencing one of the greatest periods of small business openings in our downtown in as long as I can recall.”