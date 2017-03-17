Police blotter for March 17

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12:

Anna M. Mastropolo, 30, of 92 W. Main St., Plainville, was arrested on March 6 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Devon M. Johnson, 29, of 436 Long Ln., Middletown, was arrested on March 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Anthony M. Damico, 27, of 92 Whiting St., No. 5, Plainville, was arrested on March 7 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl, illegal possession of alprazloam (1mg), illegal possession of alprazloam (0.5 mg), illegal possession of clonazepam (0.5 mg), possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of clonidine catapres.

Jailene M. Diaz-Ramos, 23, of 95 Carolina Rd., Bristol, was arrested on March 8 and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle while missing a tire.

Kevin D. Cleary, 48, of 10 8th Ave., Branford, was arrested on March 8 and charged with two counts of third degree larceny.

Emanuela P. Faiazza, 31, of 38 Summer St., Plainville, was arrested on March 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Rhiannon M. Daley, 37, of 42 Linden St., Plainville, was arrested on March 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree breach of peace.

Gregory S. Lamboy, 31, of 116 Green St., 1st floor, Bristol, was arrested on March 9 and charged with operating under suspension and operating a motor vehicle with tinted windows without tinting sticker.

Katie McMahon, 29, of 173 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on March 10 for sixth degree larceny.

John P. Johnston, 20, of 8 Laurel Lane, Farmington, was arrested on March 11 for driving under the influence of liquor or drug, speeding non-truck, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Nicole M. Andrew, 22, of 33 Paper Chase Trail, Avon, was arrested on March 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.

William H. Saunders, 23, of 46 Barnes St., Unit C, Waterbury, was arrested on March 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Karen E. Polanco, 22, of 22 Munson Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Kassandra E. Rivera, 23, of 6 Crown St., Apt. Plainville, was arrested on March 12 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree criminal mischief.

Andres Arroyo, 50, of 52 Stoughton St., Thomaston, was arrested on March 12 and charged with third degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second degree breach of peace.

Shannon T. Barnett, 24, of 30 Meeker St., Southington, was arrested on March 12 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.