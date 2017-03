The Plainville Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the Plainville Municipal Center. Meetings are open to the public. Anyone who would like more information on the Plainville Democratic Town Committee can contact Chairperson Rosemary Morante at (860)402-3873 or rosemarym@snet.net.