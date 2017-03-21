Foundation elects officers, board members

The Main Street Community Foundation elected officers and two new board members at its annual meeting on March 17.

Officers elected to serve for the 2017-2019 term are: John D. Scarritt, chairman; Michael Brault, vice chair; Valerie DePaolo, secretary; Marguerite Fletcher, Treasurer; and John A. Letizia, Past Board Chair.

The Board of Directors also elected two new directors representing the communities the Foundation serves.

Mary Ellen “Mell” Hobson, a Southington native, previously served on the Foundation Board of Directors a decade ago and is a longtime Advisory Committee member of the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust at the Foundation.

Jennifer Scully is a lifetime resident of Wolcott who has been an active member of the foundation’s Distribution and Scholarship Committees for many years. The owner of Scully Travel, Jennifer is a business leader in the Wolcott community, and a member of the Wolcott Chamber of Commerce.

“The Board of Directors plays an essential role in guiding the foundation’s work in the region,” said Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of the foundation in a press release. “As we welcome in the new officers and directors, we also thank those who are retiring from the Board – Jan Neri of Southington and Rob Caiaze of Burlington. Their leadership, tireless service and numerous contributions to the communities not only helped elevate the Foundation but the lives of local residents.”

Additionally, the Annual Meeting celebrated 2016, which saw the distribution of $1.4 million in grants and scholarships to benefit the residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

Furthermore, the foundation received $1.1 million in contributions in 2016 and six new funds were established at the foundation by local individuals, families and organizations to support causes they care about to better their communities.

“Our local communities have very generous residents,” Sadecki explained, according to the press release. “They have established a total of 216 funds and made contributions that fuel these grants to their favorite nonprofits, their towns and their most passionate causes, like education, healthcare and the environment. We are honored to help our donors carry out their wishes and accomplish their charitable goals.”