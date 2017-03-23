Cadwell Hoerle’s name will join Memorial Wall of Honor

The Plainville Board of Education and the Plainville Community Schools’ Naming Committee will hold an induction ceremony on Monday, April 17 at Plainville High School for the Memorial Wall of Honor, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett.

The ceremony, honoring inductee in memoriam Cadwell Hoerle, will begin in the high school’s cafeteria at 6 p.m.

Hoerle, a lifelong resident of Plainville, served as a member of the Plainville Board of Education for 15 years. In addition, he was a founding member of the Plainville Rotary Club, which began in 1955, and never missed a meeting in more than 50 years. Together with his wife Peg and through their church and the Children’s Christian Foundation, the Hoerles sponsored students from Cambodia, Nigeria, El Salvador and other countries over the years. Hoerle’s legacy was a golf course and swim club built on the family property on Redstone Hill in 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was employed by and later ran the family business, Ideal Machinery and Supply Co., started by his grandfather.

The Memorial Wall of Honor is a permanent tribute to recognize local individuals for their service to the educational community. The memorial was established by the Plainville Community Schools’ Naming Committee, which includes Interim Chairperson Becky Tyrrell, William Petit Sr., Steve Martino, Lynn Davis, Kathy Pugliese, and Ex-Officio members Andrea Saunders, Dr. Maureen Brummett, and Steven LePage.

The ceremony is open to the public, but those wishing to attend should RSVP to Joan Calistro at (860) 793-3210 x202.

