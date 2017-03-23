Grand opening for Rebel Dog Coffee, JV’s Taproom on March 28

Two new businesses in Plainville are hosting their grand opening event on Tuesday, March 28.

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. and JV’s Taproom are both located at 393 Farmington Ave. Plainville, in the former Confetti restaurant building.

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee shop that offers pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and ready made meals all for a very reasonable price. Their specialty is espresso drinks with latte art, and their exceptional Nitro Cold Brew.

JV’s Taproom is a bar and grill that offers a wide range of craft beers. They have 14 rotating draft beers made up mostly of Connecticut breweries, along with six wine drafts. Their food specialty is their wood fired pizza perfected by pizzaiolo/head chef Jerry Daniels. They are a licensed certified USDA angus beef provider with offerings such as “the cowboy steak,” which is a 40 ounce bone in ribeye for only $40.

The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted with local town officials at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and will feature samples of coffee, tea, and pizza. The day will continue with live music, raffles, give-a-ways, and many other activities.