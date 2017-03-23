Legislators hosting Pizza and Politics event

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have announced that they will be hosting a Pizza and Politics event on Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Main Pizza, 97 East Main St., Plainville.

The event will allow residents the opportunity speak with the legislators and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol while enjoying pizza in a relaxed setting. Petit and Martin will discuss the issues and debates shaping the 2017 legislative session, including municipal funding and state budget issues.

The event is free and open to residents only.

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak with their legislators regarding a legislative or local issue may contact Petit at 800-842-1423 or Martin at 800-842-1421.