60 years of transformation

What began as a group of parents of children with disabilities 60 years ago has transformed into a family-centered organization that offers program activities, respite care, a supported employment program—and more.

For Plainville resident Peggy Romine, PARC became the place where her son David made lifelong friends. David first got involved with PARC at age 3 through the organization’s summer camp program, which is now known as Camp Trumbull.

This program was a blessing for her family, as it fostered David’s social skills, said Romine.

As time went on, David got involved with more activities at PARC, like bowling, swimming, and basketball.

Now 36 years old, David has kept many of the same friends he grew up with at PARC.

“Most of the friends he grew up with are still in PARC with him, so that was very long lasting,” said Romine, adding how her son cares for his friends and PARC staff members.

“This has really brought him out socially.”

For Romine, PARC not only gave her a few hours of respite, but it also an opportunity to share stories and advice with other parents.

“Everybody has a different idea of how to do things. Every kid is different, so it’s nice to have that back and forth,” said Romine, who has served on PARC’s Board of Directors for at least 30 years now. “It also gives you a relief to talk with people who know what you’re going through, and understand the challenges.”

When PARC took off in 1957, there were no agencies that supported children with developmental disabilities, so parents created a support system in which they could depend on each other while sharing stories and conducting research, according to PARC’s website. At the time, these parents were told to place their children in institutions.

Instead of sending their children off for early education, they brought early education to each other, forming a summer camp (Camp Trumbull), reported PARC’s website.

“Most of them had been encouraged to have their kids placed—not to stay at home, which, fortunately wasn’t even discussed with us when David came around,” said Romine. “Now the changes have been incredible.”

Today, PARC has served hundreds of families in Plainville and other surrounding towns, offering programs that incorporate both individual and teamwork activities. Located at 28 East Maple St., Plainville, the nonprofit also provides a “Life Skills” class for adult education and Healthy Living Activities, including basketball, swimming, dances, seasonal parties, community outings and more. Currently, PARC has 35 members.

Over a year ago, PARC’s facility underwent extensive renovations to enhance its programming and central area where activities and events take place. Almost the entire structure was redesigned.

PARC Executive Director Erica Donovan noted the pride that PARC has for its work in advocating for people with developmental disabilities in the community.

“Things have changed a lot since back then with the way that the community, the public…in general view people with developmental disabilities,” said Donovan, adding how community members and local businesses have embraced PARC members. “Part of our mission is to really work hard to be…the advocates. People with developmental disabilities are no different than you or I and in some cases, have talents and things they can do that might even surpass what typical people can do.”

Looking ahead, PARC hopes to continue bringing awareness of people with developmental disabilities while growing its membership.

“That’s really at the heart of what we do,” said Donovan.

Romine said she hopes for more awareness about the programs that are available to people over age 21 with disabilities.

“The kids are well-supported during school years,” said Romine. “PARC needs to be around for these kids. We’d like to have a little more awareness with that population, so families know there is a resource for their kids.”

Another area of growth for PARC is through a new program that recently began, called “Aging with Developmental Disabilities.” Funded by a grant from the United Way of West Central Connecticut, the program allows older PARC members to continue healthy living activities that are more age appropriate for them and “give them a better sense of comfort and belonging,” said Donovan.

“Some of our activities can get noisy or can get very busy,” said Donovan. “Some of our older members have difficult time with that, so we were finding that they weren’t participating as much. With the help of that grant and some of our amazing volunteers, we were able to develop this. We have a group of senior members who participate in activities twice a week, and they have shown remarkable improvement in the quality of their lives in how much they’re enjoying recreational and social activities.”

PARC will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on Saturday, April 1 with the 2017 Spring Dance at Nuchies Restaurant from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. During the dance, PARC will present several honors, including one to recognize the late state Rep. Elizabeth “Betty” Boukus, one of PARC’s biggest supporters. PARC also will present the John Sullivan Awards for years of dedicated community service to Rogers Orchards and Jane Mercure, a board member and one of the founders of PARC. A new award this year is the Star of the Year, which will honor longtime PARC member Maureen Mercure, who also is the daughter of Jane Mercure.

The 60th Anniversary celebration will continue on May 13 with a new fundraiser: the PARC Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run. The motorcycle event will honor Ed Mercure, the son of Jane Mercure. A retired police officer who was a part of the motorcycle community, Mercure passed away seven years ago.

“We’re very excited to be doing this,” said Donovan, adding how the new fundraiser has already received tremendous support from both the police and motorcycle community.

For more information about PARC’s 60th Anniversary celebration, visit the website www.parcdisabilitiesct.org.