Eagle ice hockey sees their foe go to finals

A goal separated the second-seeded Eagle ice hockey team from making their first-ever appearance in the championship of the Division III tournament as a co-op after making their first trip to the semifinals. Instead it was their opponent that got to experience the final for the first time in their co-op’s history.

The state tournament run of Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville came to an end after the Eagles were blanked, 1-0, by No. 6 Hall-Southington at Ingalls Rink in New Haven on Thursday, March 16.

“The first period was a little more even territorial play,” said WMRP coach Dennis Tulimieri. “In the second period, we had so much trouble getting out of our own end that they ended up with a lot of shots on goal, but Steve (Vaughan) absolutely kept us in it.”

Semifinals

MARCH 16—Following two scoreless periods, Michael DiPietro of Hall-Southington scored the lone goal of the game with 10:58 showing on the clock in the third period that propelled the Warrior-Knights into the title game.

“I thought the third period was more even, and we maybe even had an edge in terms of quality scoring opportunities,” said Tulimieri. “The defense played well and gave Steve a pretty good look at many of the shots. There were some close-in rebounds that he was able to care for that were certainly not on him, in terms of his quality of play.”

DiPietro’s score was unassisted, deflecting off a WMRP player and goalie Steve Vaughan. Tulimieri said that the goal the result of an ineffective clearing attempt that ended up in front of WMRP’s goal, instead of getting cleared out of the zone or up the boards.

“That got batted around a couple times off a couple of people and into the net,” said Tulimieri. “It was that kind of a game where you knew it was going to be won on that kind of a goal.”

The Warrior-Knights outshot the Eagles, 31-13, and committed all four penalties in the contest.

“We needed to shoot more to get the opportunities,” the coach said, “We didn’t totally play our best game, but it’s not at all to take away from Hall-Southington. They played a great game.”

Championship

MARCH 18—The Warrior-Knights eventually returned to Ingalls Rink on Saturday morning to play top-seeded Woodstock Academy in the final, where they fell short, 7-3, to top-seeded Woodstock Academy.

The Centaurs took a 2-0 lead with goals from Ryan Black (7 shots, 2 assists) and Avery Riva (5 shots, 1 assist) in the closing seconds of the first period and opening minutes of the second. The Warrior-Knights scored the next three out of four goals to knot the score at 3-3 with a pair of goals from Jacob Mohr (3 shots, 1 assist) and a score from Jeremy Fortin (6 shots, 2 assists).

Nathan DeLuca (8 shots, 1 assist) cut into Hall-Southington’s run with a score moments following their first goal of the game in the second. Mohr’s second goal came with a second showing on the clock in the second. Fortin scored nine seconds into the third.

The Centaurs pulled away after DeLuca (2), Riva, and William Liscomb (4 shots, 1 assist) netted four unanswered goals in the third. The Warrior-Knights came close to additional goals after hitting the post in the first and shortly after their score in the third.

Both teams took 32 shots on goal. Woodstock Academy committed the lone penalty of the contest on a tripping call early in the third. The Warrior-Knights were only able to take just one shot on goal during the power play.

The win for the Centaurs was Woodstock Academy’s first CIAC title in their four years as an established ice hockey program. The Centaurs were eliminated in the semifinals as a No. 2 seed in last year’s tournament, the quarterfinals as a No. 13 seed in 2015, and the first round as a No. 10 seed by Hall-Southington in 2014.

The Centaurs advanced to the final of this year’s tournament with wins over No. 16 Joel Barlow in the first round, 11-0, No. 9 Trinity Catholic in the quarterfinals, 11-1, and No. 5 Lyman Hall-Haddam Killingworth-Coginchaug in the semifinals, 6-0. The Warrior-Knights advanced to the final with wins over No. 11 Newington Co-op in the first round, 4-3 (overtime), No. 3 Housatonic-Northwestern in the quarterfinals, 6-1, and No. 2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville in the semifinals, 1-0.

The Eagles advanced to the semifinals after shutting out the No. 15 Eastern Connecticut Eagles, 6-0, at home in the first round and defeating the No. 7 Redhawks, 3-1, at the Northford Ice Pavilion in the quarterfinals.

Looking back at the kind of season the Eagles had, the thought of making the semifinals goes back to the thoughts of one of Tulimieri’s seniors by the end of that player’s sophomore year when the team finished the 2014-15 regular season with a 2-18 record.

“Nowhere did he imagine that we would ever make the semifinals by the time he was a senior,” said Tulimieri. “We worked very hard collectively as a team. This has been an extremely enjoyable team to coach, and the kids came together as one big family and gave it everything they had.”

The Eagles are losing nine players to graduation after this season: Paul Ciarcia, Philip Rudak, Paul Wheatley, Zachary Forrest, Tyler Piecewicz, Timothy Laurito, Ryan Nicola, Sean Fuller, and Stephen Vaughan. WMRP finished the season at 19-4 overall.