Police blotter for March 24

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19:

Thomas D. Browdy, 168 Nilan St., Hartford, was arrested on March 15 and charged with second degree forgery, third degree identity theft, and fifth degree larceny.

Chase M. Soucie, 24 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release, first degree criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. In a second incident, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief, and interfering with an officer.

Hector Rivera, 25, of 45 Maple St., Unit 34, Plainville, was arrested on March 16 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, making an improper turn, and evading responsibility (physical injury).

Madeline Rodriguez, 29, of 150 Jubilee St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on March 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Amy L. Rivera, 32, of 150 Jubilee St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on March 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Joseph F. Falis, 71, of 164 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was arrested on March 17 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Sandra T. Brunet, 49, of 20 Church St., 2nd Floor, Plainville, was arrested on March 18 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Luis O. Franco, 27, of 107 Vine St., Unit 9, Hartford, was arrested on March 19 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Mohamed M. Buhary, 30, of 9 Sherman Ct., Unit 4S, New Britain, was arrested on March 19 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

William T. Doolittle, 22, of 1020 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on March 19 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.