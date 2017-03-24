Time to think kindergarten

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2018 are eligible to begin kindergarten – a full day program – in September 2017.

Plainville Superinten-dent of Schools Maureen Brummett said that parents should register their children as early as possible so they can receive orientation materials and the district can ensure adequate staffing.

All-day kindergarten was adopted in Plainville for the 2012-13 school year after a pilot trial was offered during the previous year. The upcoming 2017-18 school term will be the sixth year that the full-time program is in place, meaning that all elementary students in the district benefitted from it.

“When it first came to pass, we did a lot of checking in with the first grade teachers,” Brummett said.

They found that the students who attended the full-day program were more familiar with the routines of their school and had better social skills. Brummett said that with the half-day program, teachers had to cram to get in the academics, and it didn’t leave much room for recess or creative play.

“Our teachers told us there was more opportunity for re-teaching and reviewing morning lessons in the afternoon,” Brummett said regarding all-day kindergarten. The extra classroom time has made a positive impact on students’ academic progress.

“Without a doubt, kids are scoring more successfully on benchmark assessments,” the superintendent said.

She added that children who attend Plainville’s preschool program are even more likely to excel in kindergarten because it takes place in the district’s elementary schools.

“These kids are ready to jump right in,” Brummett said. “They become familiar with the school and the teachers, and get the rudimentary functions under their belt.”

Currently, the Plainville preschool program runs full day, four days per week, but next year it will grow to five days.

“We’re really excited that we are expanding the preschool week,” said Brummett.

If a child is enrolled in preschool, kindergarten registration is not necessary because their information rolls over in the system. Parents who are new to the district or don’t have a child enrolled should contact their corresponding elementary school.

Once enrolled, families will have access to a series of programs called “early links” that include preliminary activities to prepare the future students. On the first day of school, kindergarten parents stay with their child, going through the normal day with them, and on the second day of school they begin on their own.

To obtain materials for kindergarten registration, contact one of the following elementary schools, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Linden Street School at (860) 793-3270, Louis Toffolon School at (860) 793-3280 or Frank T. Wheeler School at (860) 793-3290.

Anyone who is unsure of what school their child would be assigned to can call the central office at 860-793-3210. More information can be found online at plainvilleschools.org.

