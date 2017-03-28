Authorities search for missing hiker in Connecticut

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Search crews with bloodhound dogs on Monday scoured trails in central Connecticut for signs of an experienced, 64-year-old hiker who was last heard from two days earlier.

The hiker, Arthur Williams, was wearing jeans and a camouflage jacket when he was last seen Saturday.

His wife, Kathleen Williams, said her husband is a former scout leader who knows well the Pinnacle Mountain area he was hiking.

“I wouldn’t go out there with anybody else,” she said. “He knows what he’s doing.”

She said her husband must have hurt his knee or suffered another injury and wasn’t able to make it home. “He wouldn’t want me going through what I’m going through,” she said.

Williams said friends, family members and other volunteers gathered to assist the search but authorities asked them to hold off to avoid confusing the scent-tracking dogs.

Arthur Williams was reported missing around 11 p.m. Saturday. He had left his Plainville home around midday for the hike. Police say foul play is not suspected.

On Sunday, police and fire crews searched along the 62-mile Metacomet Trail that runs through central Connecticut. They also searched Rattlesnake Mountain in Farmington. A Connecticut State Police helicopter with thermal imaging capabilities also has been involved in the search.