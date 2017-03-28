Obituaries: Jeanne D’Arc Blanchard

Jeanne D’Arc (Nadeau) Blanchard, 90, of Bristol, widow of Philias Blanchard, died on Friday (March 24, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Jeanne was born in New Brunswick, Canada on September 6, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Yvonne (Soucy) Nadeau She was raised, schooled, and married in New Brunswick, Canada before she and Phil came to Bristol around 1969. She went to work for Connecticut Spring and then O/Z-Gedney before retiring. Jeanne loved to crochet and knit and often made clothing for her family. Her family also enjoyed her cooking. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church. Jeanne is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: Donald and Sandy Blanchard of Southington, and Jean-Paul and Carol Blanchard of Plainville, and Jeannot Blanchard of Bristol; two brothers: Martin and Robert Nadeau of New Brunswick; a sister, Mary Claire Marquis of New Brunswick; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four children: Gaston Blanchard in 1978, Guildo Blanchard and Rachel Deprey in 1988, and Amanda Albert in 2012, two grandchildren, and four siblings. Calling hours will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday (March 30, 2016) from 4 PM until a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Jeanne’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com