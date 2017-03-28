Rep. Petit joins fight against human trafficking

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) March 27 joined legislative colleagues and advocates in the fight against human trafficking. A press release from House Republicans said Petit voiced his strong support for comprehensive anti-trafficking legislation, which had a public hearing in the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Petit gave his remarks earlier in the day during a press conference held by the Trafficking in Persons Council and the Commission on Women, Children, and Seniors:

“It is critical to increase education in Connecticut in the form of public awareness. Most people feel that human sex trafficking of children occurs elsewhere but it happens all over our state; in cities, small towns, rural and suburban areas. It is critical to care for the victims in these cases, that is, to not label them as prostitutes and lawbreakers when they have been coerced into these situations where they are mentally and physically abused. We need to stand up as a legislature and protect and care for these children who are victims. We must be their voices,” said Petit in the press release

Carolyn Treiss, President of the Permanent Status of the Commission on Women, Inc. also submitted testimony to the Judiciary Committee on the issue. She said, according to the press release,‘The true perpetrators of prostitution-related crimes the promoters and purchasers of sex – have not been a priority of law enforcement. It is time that the crime of purchasing sex be treated for what it is – an act of violence against women and children.’

The two bills, HB 7309 and HB 7310, seek to strengthen current anti-human trafficking laws specifically by increasing the penalties for anyone who patronizes a prostitute and requires those with a second offense to register as a sexual offender, and also provides for the training of medical professionals to recognize the warning signs and signals that an individual may be the victim of trafficking.