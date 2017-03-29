Early Learning School at Imagine Nation now enrolling

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at 1 Pleasant St. in Bristol has openings for the 2017-2018 academic year in its Early Learning School. The NAEYC accredited, Reggio Emilia inspired state licensed Early Learning Center offers an affordable, quality School Readiness Preschool Program. Tuition is based on a sliding fee scale, and Care 4 Kids is accepted. The Reggio Emilia inspired classroom curriculum is enhanced by the 12 interactive museum studios, which serve as an extension of the classroom providing intentional teaching opportunities and hands’ on learning experiences.

The teachers implement a developmentally appropriate curriculum utilizing the State of Connecticut Early Learning and Development Standards. The program is open to residents living in and around Bristol.

A family membership to the Museum Studios is also provided upon enrollment in the Early Learning School. If you register for the fall by June 1, you will receive two weeks of free tuition.

For further information including a tour of the school, call (860) 314-1400 x 100.