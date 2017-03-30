Jr. Miss Southington pageant contestants sought; open to ages 4 to HS senior

The Junior Miss Southington Scholarship Organization will host its annual pageant on Sunday, June 11 at the Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville.

Contestants are needed from ages 4 to high school senior. Contestants will compete in interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear.

The pageant is a community give back organization. It sends out Soldier Care packages, entertains at convalescent homes, and rings the bell at Christmas time for community services.

It’s a great way for young girls to learn how to give back at an early age.

Contact JoAnne Salerno at Putinontheritz@aol.com for more information