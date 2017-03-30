Miscellaneous listings, starting March 31

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entrees can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

BRISTOL

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Dress casual. Pizza, salad, and dessert. 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $5. $15, guest. (860) 582-8229.

APRIL FOOL’S DAY SURPRISE EXHIBIT. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol History Room, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2017.

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S SPRING DANCE. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Celebrating 60th anniversary. Late state Rep. Betty Boukus honored. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $50 per person, $29 per student or PARC member. Includes family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine, and music by DJ David Robinson. (860) 747-0316.

APRIL 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

MARIA MONGILLO BEDNARZ OF PLANTSVILLE, ANGELA ORSENE OF CHESHIRE. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

BRISTOL

FOAL’S DAY BOWLING. 12 to 2 p.m. Held by Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center. Bowling fundraiser includes rental shoes, free pizza, and 50-50 raffle. Spare Time Bristol, 177 Farmington Ave., Bristol. Kmccool2@gmail.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

BRISTOL

APRIL SOCIAL: CHOCOLATE DEMO WITH MARIA BRANDRIFF. 1 p.m. Chocolatier with a certificate of gastronomy from the University of New Haven. Discussion of the varieties of chocolate available. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790. Funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

OTHER

CAREER FAIR. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job placement agencies and employers seeking to hire full-and part-time positions. Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. (860) 773-1501. skapros@tunxis.edu

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

OTHER

PUBLIC SAFETY CAREER FAIR. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Approximately 25 agencies will attend, including local and state police, TSA, security officers, crisis centers, and the military. Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road. (860) 773-1646.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Butterfly Restaurant, 831 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

APRIL 8, 22

OTHER

CLOTHING AND BOOK DRIVE. Benefit for Never Going Back to Abuse Project. Gently used clothing. Books including hardcovers and paperbacks. PriceRite Shopping Plaza, 983 New Britain Ave., West Hartford.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

BRISTOL

TENEBRAE SERVICE, SERVICES OF LIGHTS. Palm Sunday evening, 7 p.m. Music by Richard and Jane Theriault. All are welcome. Service includes hymns, scripture reading, prayer, and extinguishing and lighting of candles. Saint Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Free Goodwill offering. (860) 582-8169.

APRIL 13-MAY 5

OTHER

‘SPRINGTIME SHOWCASE.’ Art by Paul Baylock, Jon Bristol, Southington’s Clinton Deckert, Jacquelyn Etling, Florin Ion Firimita, Southington’s Sean Michanczyk, Andre Rochester, Greg Shea, Southington’s Eric Stegmaier, Cheryl Wilczak. Fire House Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. (203) 306-0016.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTORS COURSE. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Offered by Plainville Recreation Department Must be 16 years old. Learn how to become an American Red Cross Certified Learn to Swim Instructor Course. Plainville High School pool, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register. (860) 747-6022.

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING FUNDRAISER. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 per person, which includes shoe rental, two hours of bowling, pizza and soda. (860) 796-9253.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru APRIL 9

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES: A VISUAL HISTORY EXHIBITION.’ Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Documents the many facets of the history of dance in Connecticut. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford.

NOW thru APRIL 13

OTHER

‘EARTH, FIRE, WATER, AIR: ELEMENTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE.’ Exhibit about climate change in a juxtaposition and intermingling of art and science. Central Connecticut State University Art Gallery, S.T. Chen Fine Arts Center of Maloney Hall, New Britain.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

OTHER

THE CORNER COLLECTIVE. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, sewing, more. Rite Aid Plaza, 8 South Main St., Terryville.