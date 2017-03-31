Council recommends 1.53% budget hike

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Plainville residents will take to the polls next month to vote on the Town Council’s total recommended budget of $58,525,194 for next fiscal year.

During a special budget meeting held on March 16, the council unanimously approved its recommended Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget, which represents an increase of $882,731 or 1.53 percent over the current budget of $57,642,463.

The total proposed increase for the general government side of the budget is $203,999, or .89 percent. Major drivers of this increase include salaries and benefits.

The Board of Education’s recommended budget is $35,503,099, which reflects an increase of $678,732, or 1.95 percent. Major drivers of this budget increase include salaries and benefits, as well as health insurance and transportation.

“It’s a very responsible budget, and it’s very reasonable for taxpayers,” said Town Councilor Rosemary Morante.

Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese said the recommended budget maintains all of the programs and services in Plainville, adding that that 1.53 percent is a “pretty small increase for taxpayers overall.”

Residents will vote on both the recommended general government and school budgets during the All-Day Budget Vote on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plainville Firehouse. On Monday, April 3, voters will have a chance to weigh in on the Council’s recommended FY 18 budget during a public hearing, which will take place at 7 p.m.

Earlier this month, Town Manager Robert Lee proposed a FY 18 budget of $58,500,194, which represented a 1.49 percent increase over the current budget. Pugliese said the council’s recommended budget is slightly higher than Lee’s proposal as a result of some town staff positions that needed to be filled, including one in the buildings and grounds department.

However, this filled staff position is subject to change depending on what happens with the state budget, added Pugliese.

“The council did add that one back in the buildings and grounds, with the qualifier that if things really go in the wrong direction with the state, and we have to do some other adjustments, we may ask them not to fill the position,” explained Pugliese.

Over the last seven years, the town’s increase in budget expenditures has been an average of 1.5 percent, but this could change if state lawmakers pass Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed FY 18 budget, which shifts over $400 million in teacher pension costs to municipalities.

Under Malloy’s proposal, Plainville could end up contributing $1,927,428 in FY 18 to the Teacher’s Retirement Fund.

Morante said Malloy’s proposal to have towns contribute to teachers’ pensions came as a surprise.

“That was a commitment made to that fund years ago by the state. It is the state’s responsibility to fulfill that commitment,” said Morante.

Pugliese assured taxpayers that the council will do what it can to mitigate the state budget’s potential negative impact on the town of Plainville, noting how town officials continue have regular contact with local legislators

“We will do everything we can, within reason, to mitigate the impact to the taxpayer,” said Pugliese, adding that Malloy’s proposal is unfair to taxpayers.

If the town’s budget passes on April 25, and the state then requires municipalities to contribute to the Teacher’s Retirement Fund, Pugliese said the council will be faced with the challenge of how to accomplish that—whether that means increasing the mill rate or delaying various capital improvement projects.

“There’s a few different things we could do, none of which we’ve actually finalized because we have no idea where that number is going to end up,” said Pugliese. “There’s a lot of things that can happen after the budget is passed.”

“The most serious concern right now is the uncertainty,” said Morante. “We certainly do not know the final numbers in terms of the state budget, and how that’s going to affect the revenue side of local budgeting.”

While planning the budget, town officials approved capital improvement requests for both the town and schools, but discussed the possibility of putting off various projects, depending on what happens at the state level. The Council had this discussion with Lee and Plainville Supt. of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, said Pugliese.

“There’s a list of different items that we identified. Both the board and the town manager understand that,” said Pugliese.

For more information about the proposed budget, visit the town of Plainville’s website, www.plainvillect.com/.

