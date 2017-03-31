Women honored as ‘Exceptional’

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Queen Ann Nzinga Center in New Britain will hold its eighth annual Connie Wilson Collins Exceptional Women Concert, honoring outstanding women from Plainville, Greater Hartford and Central Connecticut on April 2.

Collins was an African-American woman who worked to help people reach their full potential through her work in political, spiritual, fraternal, and nonprofit organizations. The exceptional women chosen each year embody those in a leadership position that have the ability to influence young people to succeed in life.

Among the eight honorees are Barbara T. Petit of Plainville and Cindy Scoville, president of Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, which represents Bloomfield, Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Plymouth and Wolcott.

Petit has served the community for over 50 years. After moving to Plainville in 1961, her husband and his brother opened the Shopping Basket, a small convenience store, liquor store, flower shop, video store, Laundromat, and Petit’s General Store where she worked for 35 years in the office.

Her leadership filled many capacities. She led Boy Scout Pack 49 and Brownie troops at Broad Street School; sat on the Board of Directors for the Visiting Nurses Association; helped found the Plainville Historical Society; and handled publicity for Plainville Little League. She also served on the Republican town committee, library board, Plainville Art League, and the Plainville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Maureen Saverick, executive director of the Plainville chamber, has known Petit for many years. “She is a great lady giving many hours of volunteer time to many organizations,” she said.

Scoville is a Plymouth native who has been active in the political arena for many years. She served on the Plymouth Town Council and Board of Education for eight years each, along with parent-teacher associations and women in the chamber.

Through her careers, Scoville has been a chamber member for over 30 years, but has been working with the organization for 10 years. Most recently, she serves as the president of the CCCC, which is the second largest chamber in the state.

Both women will be recognized during the concert, along with Tonilynn Collins and Jody Davis of New Britain, Kim Tenore Hackett of Meriden, Kimberly James, Ph.D. of Bloomfield, Lisa Nkonoki of Farmington,and Aljea Rosario of Hartford.

The event will include music and theatre performances from the QANC Watoto Youth Program, Nzinga’s Daughters, and legendary soul singer Betty Harris. Scoville said that there will be a performance about each of the honorees. “It’s a very inspirational event,” she said.

The QANC is a non-profit arts and humanities organization that emphasizes artistic expression and teamwork to help children and teens be successful and reach their full potential.

“What the center does for individuals in New Britain is spectacular,” Scoville said.

The concert and celebration is open to public and is scheduled on Sunday, April 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity-On-Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets, visit www.qanc.org or call (860) 229-8389. All proceeds help fund the QANC.