Members of Plainville Public library’s Flying Fingers Knit & Crochet group have made a blanket, which will be raffled off to support the Children’s Department.

According to a press release from Plainville Public Library, donations will be accepted for the raffle. Tickets are available this week and next week in the children’s department, as well as at the Friends Book Sale, which takes place this Friday from 6-8 p.m. and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.