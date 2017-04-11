School super update, informational showcase April 19

Plainville Community Schools will host a “Superintendent’s Update and Informational Showcase” on Wednesday, April 19. The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m in the Plainville High School Cafeteria, 47 Robert Holcomb Way.

The program will begin in the high school auditorium with opening remarks by Superintendent Brummett, musical selections from the high school’s Chamber Choir, and video highlights spotlighting student accomplishments. This will be followed by an “open house” style showcase in the cafeteria.

The event will feature information and updates for parents and community members on a variety of school district related topics including Wheeler and PHS building project information, musical performances, STEAM activities, Hour of Code, Makerspace Demos, Unified Sports Faculty versus Students Basketball Scrimmage, Elementary Writers Gallery, Robotics, and much more.

Childcare will be provided during the program and light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.