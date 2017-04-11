Buy flags for the green as Woman’s Club salutes military personnel

“Flags on the Green” is a project sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Plainville, Inc. They are selling flags to salute military personnel, past and present.

Each flag will have the name of the honoree attached and they will be placed at the Municipal Green, in front of Plainville Town Hall, for the Memorial Day Parade. The flags (12” x 18” on 30” stick) are selling for $10 per flag. If you do not know any military personnel, please consider purchasing a flag to represent:

A Non Military special family member or friend

A specific branch of the military

A specific war

All military personnel currently serving

Remember to ask your friends and relatives. We would like to see the Municipal Green lit up with flags for Memorial Day.

Please mail your donation of $10 per flag to:

The Woman’s Club of Plainville, Inc.

Flags on the Green Project

c/o 19 Franklin Avenue

Plainville, CT 06062

Please include the name of Veteran or Special Honoree, Service Branch, Date or ERA, Name and Address and phone number of Purchaser. Also indicate if you plan to pick up you flag (displayed from the Sunday before Memorial Day until May 30)

Proceeds will benefit Veteran’s Projects and other local charities. Some of past recipients of donations include Tunxis Community College “Vet Oasis Room” for all student and locals who have served the country, the Plainville Police Department (town seal, audio equipment and blinds), the Plainville Fire Department (thermal imaging), the Plainville Food Pantry (food drives and monetary donations),the Plainville Library (circulation desk), the Rocky Hill Veterans’ Hospital, and annual scholarship for high school seniors and Easter baskets for the group home.