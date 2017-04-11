Petit helps mark beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

On April 3, State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and fellow lawmakers joined with victims’ advocates at the State Capitol to mark the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s theme—“Strength. Resilience. Justice.”—reflects a vision for the future in which all victims are strengthened by the response they receive, organizations are resilient in response to challenges, and communities are able to seek collective justice and healing, said the press release from Petit’s office. For more information, contact the Connecticut Office of The Victim Advocate at (860) 550-6632 and at www.ct.gov/ova .