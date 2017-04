Plainville Senior Bowling results for April 3 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Donna Steimer-178, Bonnie Carilli-173

Top Male Bowler for the Week–Joe Terzini-214 , Bert Collin-186

Turkey Club

Joe Terzini-2

Peter Zeleniuk

Rich Piper

Gil Theriault

Bert Collin-2

Donna Steimer

Split Club

Rita Dewyea

Tina Wishart

Tom Loiselle

Carol Harmon

Mary Ann Frederickson

John Kirch

Diane Deshaies

Dan Hurley-2

Cynthia Thibeault

Barbara Shultz

Elie Miranda

Carter Casida

200 Club

Joe Terzini-214