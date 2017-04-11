Teen’s song tackles the topic of the SAT

On March 27, Alex Mika, a junior at Bristol Eastern H.S., published a song called “SAT” on iTunes and other music platforms. The song was released to mark the upcoming statewide SAT Day, on April 5, when all high school juniors were to be taking the exam, and written in the hopes of alleviating some of the students’ stress. Proceeds from its sale will go to support the Bristol Eastern High School Class of 2018.

“SAT” begins as the typical scholastic pep song, but then reveals its true nature, as Mika sings, “It’s time to put me to the test. I know, I tried my best… to escape, to hide, to run away! SAT, get away from me. And yet, I can’t escape you if I want a degree.”

Of the song’s recent release, Mika said in a press release, “It’s a tough time for juniors. This is a major factor in a college’s decision on whether or not to accept us as we apply next year. I didn’t want to write a song that just tells my classmates, ‘brace yourselves.’ I wanted it to be an honest and funny look into the test-taker’s mind.”

Alex Mika is a 16-year-old junior at Bristol Eastern High School. He writes and records music, comedic skits, and “SAT” is his vocal debut on iTunes, which he wrote to raise funds for his class.

To hear the song, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bp3Wct4wkuA or to buy, go to http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1218446215?ls=1&app=itunes