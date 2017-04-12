April 10 senior bowling results listed

The Plainville Senior Bowling results for April 10 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Sara Cameron-176, Shirley Hotchkiss-176

Top Male Bowler for the week—Peter Zeleniuk-225, Frank Robinson-200

Ham Bone Club

Gil Theriault

Joe Terzini

Turkey Club

Joe Terzini-

Peter Zeleniuk-2

Gil Theriault

Nello Volpe

Frank Robinson

Tom Loiselle

Carter Casida

Joan Brownstein

Sara Cameron

Split Club

Frank Robinson-2

Bob Cewe

Mary Oakes

Richard Bushey

Jeff Harper

Sebby Bianca

Bonnie Carilli

Shirley Hotchkisst

Tom Loiselle

Carol Harmon

Jim Pandolfo

Nello Volpe-2

200 Club

Peter Zeleniuk-225

Joe Terzini-210

Tom Loiselle-205

Frank Robinson-200

Gil Theriault-200