April 10 senior bowling results listed

The Plainville Senior Bowling results for April 10 were as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Sara Cameron-176, Shirley Hotchkiss-176
Top Male Bowler for the week—Peter Zeleniuk-225, Frank Robinson-200
Ham Bone Club
Gil Theriault
Joe Terzini
Turkey Club
Joe Terzini-
Peter Zeleniuk-2
Gil Theriault
Nello Volpe
Frank Robinson
Tom Loiselle
Carter Casida
Joan Brownstein
Sara Cameron
Split Club
Frank Robinson-2
Bob Cewe
Mary Oakes
Richard Bushey
Jeff Harper
Sebby Bianca
Bonnie Carilli
Shirley Hotchkisst
Tom Loiselle
Carol Harmon
Jim Pandolfo
Nello Volpe-2
200 Club
Peter Zeleniuk-225
Joe Terzini-210
Tom Loiselle-205
Frank Robinson-200
Gil Theriault-200