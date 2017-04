The Plainville High School Interact Club will host its fifth annual Senior Citizen Prom on Thursday, April 27, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s prom theme is “Masquerade” and will feature a catered meal, DJ, live band, free raffle prizes, and a photo booth. The dress code is “Dress to Impress!”

It will be held in the Plainville High School cafeteria, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.

Tickets are $8 per person and are available at Plainville High School and the Plainville Senior Center.