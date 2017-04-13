Obituaries: Dorothy Rand Golletz

Dorothy “Dort” Rand Golletz, 94, of Plainville passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Golletz.

Dorothy was born on March 2, 1923, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of the late John B. and Mabel E. (Hayes) Rand. She moved to the Hartford area as a child and after her marriage to Charles settled in New Britain, and later Bristol, to raise their family. During WWII she worked for the Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She later worked for several banks in the area, ultimately retiring from Hartford Home Savings and Loan in 1988.

Dorothy was known for her sense of humor, her love of gardening, and her joy for life. As a young wife, she used to tuck her children in to bed with the reminder, “See you in the funny papers.“ She always looked forward to spring as it meant time in her garden; she had a true green thumb. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on her beloved Red Sox and the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team. Dorothy also loved to travel, joining friends on bus trips or visiting family and friends. In her later years, she enjoyed her trips to Maine with family, especially the nightly golf cart rides around the community where she said hello to everyone she passed.

Dorothy is survived by her son C. Rand Golletz (Morna McEver) of Laytonsville, Maryland. and her daughter Jacqueline Golletz (Dona Siscavage) of Middletown, Connecticut, and her special longtime family friend Jane Palaski and the Palaski family.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Tales, P.O. Box 901, Middletown, CT or Stepping Stones Shelter, 1070 Copperstone Ct, Rockville, MD. To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Dorothy’s memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.