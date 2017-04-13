Poker Run fundraiser honors Ed Mercure, benefits PARC

PARC’s first Poker Run fundraiser is being held Saturday, May 13 in honor of Ed Mercure, a former Plainville resident, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. Mercure was a retired West Hartford police officer and an avid biker who was an active community volunteer. His parents, Bob and Jane, were instrumental in founding PARC, Family Centered Services for People with Developmental Disabilities. His mother and sister, Maureen, were recently honored by PARC at the annual dinner.

The first PARC Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run will begin at 9 a.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 8 Northwest Dr. Riders will begin to leave at 10 a.m. with the last bike out at 11 a.m. The 90-minute route will include numerous stops throughout central Connecticut. Upon return, riders and guests can have lunch, enjoy music, and enter to win prizes.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the work PARC does with people with developmental disabilities in our community and remembering Ed at the same time,” said Erica Donovan, PARC executive director in a press release.

Individuals and businesses who would like to support by having their name listed on the Poker Run T-shirt should contact PARC as soon as possible.

Tickets are $25 for riders and $15 for passengers. Supporters who choose not to take the ride can have lunch for $10 at the VFW. Tickets can be purchased at www.parcdisabilitiesct.org; by calling PARC at 860-747-0316 or emailing edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org.