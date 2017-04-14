Lady Devils shoot out to 2-0 start

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

A pair of victories this past week propelled the Lady Devil tennis team to a 2-0 start for the second-straight season, and they only surrendered just two points in the process.

“I thought both teams we played were young,” said Plainville coach Chuck Radda. “They had some pretty good players at the top, and then they were a little thinner at the back end of the lineup, which is a lot like us I think.”

Win at Enfield

APRIL 5—The Devils kicked off their season with a 6-1 triumph at Enfield on Wednesday.

No. 1 singles Elyssa Tomczyk, No. 2 singles Erin Brochu, No. 1 doubles Aleksa Fiedorowicz and Angela Zheng, No. 2 doubles Caroline St. Pierre and Anna Stehle, and No. 3 doubles Andrea Ybanez and Hannah Charest each won in straight sets.

No. 3 singles Kelly Tuczapski prevailed, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-7, over Grace Roy, in three sets. No. 4 singles Olivia Wazorko fell, 6-2, 6-0, to Beth Castle in straight sets.

“My singles players did very well,” said Radda. “We’re pretty strong at one, two, and three. At four singles, we’re not really settled on anyone to play that position. But we have a couple good players that are contesting for it.”

Win vs. Windsor

APRIL 7—The Devils repeated Wednesday’s performance a couple days later with another 6-1 win over Windsor.

No. 1 singles Tomczyk, No. 2 singles Brochu, No. 3 singles Tuczapski, No. 1 doubles Fiedorowicz and Zheng, No. 2 doubles St. Pierre and Stehle, and No. 3 doubles Ybanez and Charest each won in straight sets. Pierre and Stehle, and Ybanez and Charest did not drop a single game.

No. 4 singles Wazorko fell, 6-4, 7-5, in straight sets to Sam Stanley.

“My one doubles is a pretty strong team with some experience from last year,” said Radda. “They have a pretty good idea of what they’re doing. I would say that the two and three doubles are works in progress.”

With big numbers on last year’s varsity roster, Radda felt that the 2016 squad had underachieved a little. The Devils had the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in the Class S tournament for the second-straight year, but Plainville missed out on the postseason bid.

With a couple matches under his belt thus far, Radda said that he has already seen a little more commitment on the team.

“We’re reduced to numbers this year, but their effort has been pretty consistent,” the coach said. “I think the dedication is higher than it was last year. I feel a little better about the bench than I did two weeks ago.”

Going forward, Radda said that he wants to see his team improve as they venture further into the regular season schedule.

“I want to see them work on specific aspects of their game,” said Radda. “They all have little weaknesses that I think they can overcome. I want them to try to get to that point before we get to the meat of our schedule, but they’re working hard.”

The Devils will be back on court this week with matches against Manchester (0-0), Rockville (0-1), and Wethersfield (1-1).